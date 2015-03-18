 Top
    Close photo mode

    Novruz holiday celebrated in European Parliament for the first time

    The event was attended by the representatives of seven countries' embassies

    Baku. March 18. REPORT.AZ/ Novruz holiday was celebrated in the European Parliament by the joint organization of the embassies of the European Parliament and Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, India in Belgium and the representation of UNESCO in the EU.

    Report was informed by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium, the representatives of the EP, a number of representatives of the EU institutions, leaders and members of the accredited diplomatic corps in Belgium and the European Union and also, the Belgian public representatives attended the event.

    President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz's letter addressed to the participating countries was read and the participants were informed about the Novruz holiday noted on the statements sounded during the event.

    In addition, besides the national sweets, the books and brochures reflecting the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, as well as the First European Games to be held in Baku were exhibited in the stand of Azerbaijan.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi