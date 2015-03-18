Novruz holiday celebrated in European Parliament for the first time

Baku. March 18. REPORT.AZ/ Novruz holiday was celebrated in the European Parliament by the joint organization of the embassies of the European Parliament and Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, India in Belgium and the representation of UNESCO in the EU.

Report was informed by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium, the representatives of the EP, a number of representatives of the EU institutions, leaders and members of the accredited diplomatic corps in Belgium and the European Union and also, the Belgian public representatives attended the event.

President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz's letter addressed to the participating countries was read and the participants were informed about the Novruz holiday noted on the statements sounded during the event.

In addition, besides the national sweets, the books and brochures reflecting the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, as well as the First European Games to be held in Baku were exhibited in the stand of Azerbaijan.