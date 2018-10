Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The first exhibition of paintings of the Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan, Nikos Canellos was held in Baku.

Report informs, the exhibition featured about 20 paintings by the head of the Greek diplomatic mission.

Notably, Canellos in September replaced the previous ambassador Dimitrios Tsungas.

Prior to his current appointment, Canellos worked as the Greek ambassador to Vietnam.