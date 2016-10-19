New building of Museum of History and Local Lore in Qazakh inaugurated

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today inaugurated a new building of the Museum of History and Local Lore in Qazakh district.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

The head of state was informed that the museum was established in 1984. The construction of the new building of the museum started in November, 2015, and ended in October, 2016.

The museum occupies a total area of 1,728 square metres. Some 2,450 exhibits reflecting the nature and history of the district are kept in the two-storey building of the museum.

There are photo stands depicting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s activities on the ground floor of the building.

The museum has offices, a conference hall, a library, a kitchen and a cafe.