Nakhchivan hosts European days

Nakhchivan. 22 September. REPORT.AZ / Nakhchivan is hosting the European Days, Report informs.

EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, said at the press conference dedicated to the event that during these two days the heads and representatives of the EU diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan will hold a number of presentations at schools and universities of Nakhchivan, where they will provide information about their countries. As well as, Nakhchivan will host a business forum within the European Days, which will include projects of the European Union implemented in Azerbaijan.

On September 23, guests and residents of Nakhchivan can visit the European town (EuroVillage), where each of the EU countries will present information about the customs, traditions and culture of their countries in their stand. According to the Ambassador, the EU delegation will organize an event of this scale for the first time - with the participation of 17 embassies. "This year Azerbaijan celebrates the 100th anniversary of ADR and this is our contribution to this important date. This is a sign of partnership and reliable relations, so relations with Azerbaijan are growing and deepening," Jankauskas said.