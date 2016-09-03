Museum of History and Local Lore opened in Masalli

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Museum of History and Local Lore as part of his visit to Masalli, Report informs.

The head of state was informed that the construction of the museum started in 2014 and was completed this July.

In 2013, President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order allocating two million manats for the construction of the museum. The three-storey museum houses an exhibition hall, fund, administrative rooms, ideological center, and drawing gallery.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum, and then viewed it.