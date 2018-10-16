Moscow to host festival called "Autumn Gifts of Azerbaijan"

© РИА "Новости"

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The festival "Autumn Gifts of Azerbaijan" will be held in the very center of Moscow, on Tverskaya Square on October 17, Report informs citing the Russian media.

Within five days - up to October 21 – residents of Moscow and guests will be given the opportunity to get acquainted with the rich history, culture, cuisine and national traditions of Azerbaijan.

Guests of the festival will be able to purchase various gifts of nature from Azerbaijan: persimmons, grapes, pomegranates, as well as dried fruits, nuts, juices, jam, dairy products, spices. Along with this, guests of the holiday will taste national sweets and enjoy this oriental tea drinking in a specially opened Tea House.

In addition, a choice of various dishes of traditional Azerbaijani cuisine from the best restaurants in Moscow will be presented: different types of kebabs with narsharab sauce, dolma, qutab and more.

Guests will also enjoy a wide selection of souvenirs, national decorations, textiles and tableware, as well as a rich cultural program - performances by the State Instrumental Ensemble and a group of professional dancers, the group of Enver Sadigov “GAYTAGI” and finally a concert led by Shakhriyar Imanov.

In the pavilion “Crafts workshop”, specially for visitors of the festival, free workshops will be held on engraving copper dishes, weaving baskets of reeds and wicker, carpet weaving, painting armudi and making kelagai.

A fairy tale theater will be organized for the little guests of the festival, where children will be shown traditional performances and offered to take part in performances.