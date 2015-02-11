​Monument of General Huseyn Khan Nakhchivanski to be installed in St. Petersburg

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Monument of Adjutant-General Huseyn Khan Nakhchivanski will be installed at the intersection of Malaya Posadskaya and Michurinskaya streets in St. Petersburg. Report informs citing the Russian media, the project was approved at a meeting of the City Planning Committee in St. Petersburg on February 10.

As the initiator of the project, a member of the Azerbaijani diaspora Alik Movsumov said that Azerbaijan is ready to allocate the funds to create the sculpture.

Huseyn Khan Nakhchivanski commanded the 2nd Dagestan cavalry regiment during Russian-Japanese War, and the Cavalry Corps in the First World War.