    Ministry warns Azerbaijani citizens travelling overseas

    It's necessary to make contracts with travel agencies

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ In regard with the beginning of the summer season as well increases the number of Azerbaijani tourists travelling overseas.

    Report informs referring to the information given by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

    The Culture and Tourism Ministry advised to tourists to get acquainted with the licenses issued by the Ministry for activities of the travel agencies.

    At the same time, according to the law "On tourism", tourists are recommended to make contracts with travel companies.

    The Ministry also encourages tourists planning to vacation in the regions of the country, to use the services and facilities of hotels, with license from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

