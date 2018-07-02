Ministry of Culture appoints new department heads

© Report

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Appointments made to the positions of department head in the newly approved structure of the Ministry of Culture. Report was told in the ministry.

According to the order of the Minister of Culture Abulfaz Garayev, Ismayil Huseynov was appointed as the Head of the Art Department of the Ministry.

Jahangir Mammadov has been appointed as head of cinematography department at the ministry and Yusif Safarov as head of Department of Civil Service and Human Resources.

Notably, more purposeful and effective implementation of cultural policy in the country, study and application of innovations, modern technologies, as well as scientific achievements, advanced experience in managing relevant fields taken as the main criterias in the formation of the new structure of the Ministry's Apparatus.