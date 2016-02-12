Ministry of Culture and Tourism warns film producers and broadcasters

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has warned film producers and broadcasters in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Information and Public Relations Department of the ministry, regardless of form of ownership, date and place of release, technique and production methods, all films, permitted to be broadcasted and publicly displayed in Azerbaijan, should be registered at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and entered into film's state registry in order to prevent illegal broadcasting of national, foreign or joint artistic, newsreel, documentary, popular-scientific, educational, cartoons and films in other genres, films promoting pornography and violence, to determine audience age category.

The ministry says in accordance with Article 223-11 of Administrative Offences Code, penalty in the amount of 2 thousand manats is applied for broadcasting and public display of movies and video films in Azerbaijan without having registered at the State Registry: 'Cases considered in Article 223-11 of Administrative Offences Code on administrative offences are heard by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.'