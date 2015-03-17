Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism to take part in international exhibition

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan will attend 2nd Condé Nast Traveller Luxury Travel Fair tourism exhibition held in Moscow today as an official partner. Report informs the event will be represented by an Azerbaijani delegation headed by the Minister Abulfas Garayev in expanded form.

The delegation includes the Bureau of the Congress of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Tourism Association, tourism companies Gilan Tourism, Improtex Travel, Khazar Travel, hotels Absheron Hotel Group, Caspian Sea Resort Hotel, Chinar Hotel and Spa Naftalan, Divan Express Baku, Excelsior Hotel and Spa Baku, Fairmont Baku, Four Seasons Hotel Baku, Hilton Baku, Hyatt Regency Baku, JW Marriott Absheron Baku, Kempinski Hotel Badamdar, Pik Palace Shahdag Hotel, Qafqaz Hotels and Resorts, Rixos hotel Azerbaijan, Rixos Hotels Group Sapphire Hotel.

The exhibition for representatives of Azerbaijan allocated a place of 304 sq.m area, where they can present promotional products in Russian and English languages to guests.

At the same time, workshops, demonstration of national cuisine and culture of Azerbaijan will be held at the event.