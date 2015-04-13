Ministry of Culture and Tourism: Kamancha is a national musical instrument of Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan expressed its attitude to the approval of the head of the Department of Registration of cultural values of the Iranian Cultural Heritage Organization and Tourism Farhad Nazari.

As Report was told by the Head of Information and Public Relations Vugar Shihammedov, including Azerbaijani mugam in List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity is a clear example of what is included in the mugam trio tar, kamancha and tambourine is the national musical instruments of Azerbaijan: "Tar, kamancha and tambourine are known worldwide as the Azerbaijani national musical instruments".

The head of the Department of Registration of cultural values of the Iranian Cultural Heritage Organization and Tourism Farhad Nazari said in statement to Mehrnews , stringed instrument kamancha belongs to Iran: "kamancha cannot be represented as a musical instrument in several countries.

Kamancha should be included in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO as an Iranian musical instrument".