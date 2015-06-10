Ministry of Culture and Tourism launches a rally to support the I European Games

Baku. June 10. REPORT.AZ/ The race was held with participation of students of Azerbaijani Tourism and Management University and Baku Tourism Vocational School.

Report informs, the marathon organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism took place in the framework of strengthening the work of propaganda in culture and tourism fields due to the First European Games.

The campaign in support for "Baku 2015" First European Games" started at the University of Tourism and Management and continued in Baku Boulevard and ended in the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.