 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ministry of Culture and Tourism launches a rally to support the I European Games

    The rally started at the University of Management and ended in the Carpet Museum

    Baku. June 10. REPORT.AZ/ The race was held with participation of students of Azerbaijani Tourism and Management University and Baku Tourism Vocational School. 

    Report informs, the marathon organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism took place in the framework of strengthening the work of propaganda in culture and tourism fields due to the First European Games.

    The campaign in support for "Baku 2015" First European Games" started at the University of Tourism and Management and continued in Baku Boulevard and ended in the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi