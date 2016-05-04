Minister: 'Our malevolent neighbor infringe our national cuisine at every opportunity'

Baku. 4 May.REPORT.AZ/ The event, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the ANCC has been held jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijan National Culinary Center (ANCC), Azerbaijan National Culinary Association (ANCA).

Report informs, addressing the event Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev told about ancient history of Azerbaijani cuisine and its traditions.

The minister said that Azerbaijani culture doesn't consist only from art, national carpets and music: 'Our national cuisine is a part of Azerbaijani culture. How rich is people, its culture, cuisine is as rich. The best examples of Azerbaijani cuisine are our national heritage. Our malevolent neighbor infringe our national cuisine at every opportunity. But we decently respond to them by our works. We must declare ourselves master of Azerbaijani national cuisine, culinary culture and promote in the world'.

Head of the National Culinary Center honored worker of culture Tahir Amiraslanov said that Azerbaijani cuisine is known worldwide. Speaking about the works carried out by the National Culinary Center during 25 years and declaring future plans T.Amiraslanov stressed that the organization represent Azerbaijani cuisine with dignity: 'We have won the National Culinary Cup as well as gained first places at various competitions, prevented provocations of the malevolent neighbor against our cuisine. We have published a book at the Council of Europe on Azerbaijani cuisine. My biggest desire and intention is to make Azerbaijan culinary capital of the world'.