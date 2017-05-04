Minister: Hosting of World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Azerbaijan become universal process

© Report

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Hosting World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Azerbaijan has become an universal process. The number of partner organizations have increased”.

Report informs, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev has said at the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue on the theme “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue: New Avenues for Human Security, Peace and Sustainable Development”.

He said that healthy nutrition and living safely are very important for people.

According to A. Garayev, culture and tourism are those areas that unite and bring people together.

Today, there are areas that cooperate in culture and tourism. This year's forum is different from previous years in the forums. International organizations will meet for the first time this year. First-Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva will join the forum. For the first time the forum will bring together parliamentarians from different countries, discussions will be held. This initiative is innovation. The first forum held in 2011 and 40 countries took part in it. This year’s forum was attended by representatives from more than 120 countries. The forum has become an interesting platform. Various organizations and countries interested in this”.

He noted that the forum will be broadcasted live on UN TV and website.