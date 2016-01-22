Minister Abulfas Garayev visited prominent Azerbaijani writer

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev presented Order of Honor to people's writer, screenwriter, film director Magsud Ibrahimbayov, awarded in accordance with order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report was told at Information and Public Relations Department of the ministry, on January 22, Minister A.Garayev visited Magsud Ibrahimbayov's house and presentation ceremony was held in the people's writer's apartment.

Minister said that M.Ibrahimbayov awarded Order of Honor on May 7, 2015 for great services to the development of theater and cinema in Azerbaijan.

A.Garayev said that M.Ibrahimbayov has given great contributions to the development of Azerbaijani theater and cinema. He mentioned staging many performances based on M.Ibrahimbayov's works. As well as translation of writer's works into foreign languages was drawn into attention.

M.Ibrahimbayov expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for high appreciation and attention to his activity.

Notably, people's writer Magsud Ibrahimbayov was born in on May 11, 1935 in Baku. He was awarded Azerbaijan state prize laureate in 1976, Azerbaijan SSR honored artist in 1979, Azerbaijan's people's writer in 1988, Order of Honor in 1995 and Order of Istiglal ('Independence) in 2005.