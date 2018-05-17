Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Mexican classic music will be presented in Azerbaijan from May 21 to 23, with the performance of Argentina Duran, famous Mexican pianist. The Ambassador of Mexico to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, said during a meeting with the Rector of the Music Academy, Farhad Badalbayli.

In addition to several concerts, Argentina Duran will offer keynote lectures in the concert halls of the Azerbaijan Academy of Music and the Rashid Behbudov State Music Theater.

The concert program will include Mexican plays of composers of the XIX and XX centuries, through which the Azerbaijani public will be able to know and inquire more about the classic music of Mexico.