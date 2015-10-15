 Top
    ​Mexican Ambassador met with Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism

    The meeting discussed possible ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev has met Mexican Ambassador Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores.

    Report informs, the official exchanged views over bilateral cooperation, realization of joint projects in the fields of culture and tourism, the strengthening of the legal framework, cooperation and the implementation of action programs.

    The sides agreed to exchange proposals on the mutual exchange in the field of culture and tourism.

