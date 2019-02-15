First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited House Museum of Mir Jalal Pashayev in Ganja

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited the House Museum of Mir Jalal Pashayev in Ganja.

Director of the House Museum Irada Ibayeva said that the museum and its literary research department were established on the eve of the 100th anniversary of writer and scientist Mir Jalal Pashayev. Mir Jalal Pashayev`s passport, orders and medals were donated to the House Museum, which was inaugurated in 2007. There are more than 300 exhibits in the House Museum.

The literary research department started its activity in April, 2009.