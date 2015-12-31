Mehriban Aliyeva: Hope, 2016 will bring many success and new achievements to Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has held traditional festivities on the occasion of the New Year and the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day at Buta Palace for children from orphanages and boarding schools, shahid, refugee and IDP families, children who deprived of parental care and who distinguished themselves in education.

Report informs, Azerbaijan`s first lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva joined the event.

The event featured the demonstration of a documentary on national leader Heydar Aliyev`s, President Ilham Aliyev`s, and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s meetings with children, as well as their attention to them.

Children were entertained by famous singers, amateur bands of schools, dance groups, young talents, clowns, magicians.

Children have gathered around Mehriban Aliyeva and talked to her.

Azerbaijan`s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the event.

Children were presented with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s gifts.

The 3-day event saw participation of more than 2 thousands of kids and schoolchildren.