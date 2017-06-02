 Top
    Mehriban Aliyeva elected as honorary member of Union of Architects

    First Vice-President awarded the 'Academician Mikayil Huseynov' medal

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva was elected as honorary member of the Union of Architects.

    Report informs, Elbay Gasimzade, Chairman of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan said at a meeting of the UIA Region II's member sections presidents.

    He said that Mehriban Aliyeva was also awarded the "Academician Mikayil Huseynov" commemorative medal for her contribution to the preservation of Azerbaijan`s architectural heritage.

