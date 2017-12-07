Mayor of Cognac: The first time I ate dolma in Sheki and liked it a lot

© Report

Paris. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The mayor of French town of Cognac, Michel Gourinchas hailed the inclusion of a recipe for the preparation of Azerbaijani dolma, one of the most popular dishes in the Azerbaijani cuisine, in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO.

He told the France bureau of Report News Agency that he tasted dolma for the first time in Sheki during his visit to Azerbaijan and liked it very much.

"When I was in Azerbaijan I tasted dolma several times, later I also ate it with great pleasure in the reception organized in the cultural center of Azerbaijan Embassy in Paris. Each time I thought about preparing method of this food,” he said.

Michel Gourinchas added that he witnessed how well-known organization such as the UNESCO highly appreciated the preparing method of dolma and is very glad for that.

Vusala Ismatqızı