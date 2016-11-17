Marilyn Monroe’s belongings to be sold in auction

 Top
    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Marilyn Monroe’s Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress sold for $1.26 mln in 1999 is up for auction again.

    Report informs referring to foreign press, the starting price for the gown is expected to be $2 million.

    Monroe wore the dress on May 19, 1962, during a Democratic fundraiser which also served as an early 45th birthday celebration for the President. In front of some 15,000 guests, Monroe took the stage and sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President at Madison Square Garden.

    The sale starting today will continue 3 days and feature many of Monroe's personal possessions, including photographs, furniture, accessories, etc.

    Organizers expect to fetch up to $5 million from the auction. 

