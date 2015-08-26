Malaysian cultural fest to be held in Azerbaijan in September

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Tourism and Culture will hold a Malaysian cultural festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, for three days from Sept 18 in conjunction with Malaysia Day and National Day, Report informs referring to Bernama.

Tourism and Culture Ministry deputy secretary-general, Datuk Abdul Ghaffar A. Tambi, said it was to promote local art and culture internationally and to attract more tourists from that country to Malaysia.

"We want to expose to them what is available in Malaysia. We will try to garner as many tourists as possible throughout our programme there," he told reporters after seeing a preview of the cultural performances at the Istana Budaya , here, today.

A total of 40 staff will be engaged in cultural performances, heritage food sales, crafting demonstration and sale of craft products, promotional tour packages to Malaysia and demonstrations of traditional games at the festival, he said.

In addition, the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (MHDC) will also hold a fashion show showcasing a collection of Malaysian batik and songket.

Ab Ghaffar said the organising of the festival was in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry via the Malaysian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Istana Budaya, the National Heritage Department, MHDC and Tourism Malaysia.