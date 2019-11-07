 Top

Love of Don Perlimplin: Venezuela actors perform in Baku

A musical and theatrical production of the play by the Spanish poet and playwright Federico Garcia Lorca “Love of Don Perlimplin" took place in Baku.

Report informs that the cultural event was organized by the EU delegation in Azerbaijan as part of the Fantazia Cultural Heritage Festival.

Two performers (Ludwig Pineda and Costa Palamides) and a pianist- composer (Pantelis Palamidis) maneuver the maximum convention of theatricality using a playful game of masks, costumes and symbols

The artists of the theater managed to impress the audience with their skill combined with humor and drama at the same time. The lively musical accompaniment performed by Pantelis Palamidis and the actors themselves added special warmth and particular tenderness to the evening.

