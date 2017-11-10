Louvre museum opens in Abu Dhabi

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of culture and tourism Abulfas Garayev has attended the opening ceremony of Louvre museum in Abu-Dhabi, UAE.

Report was informed the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Kings of Morocco, Bahrein, Presidents of France and Afghanistan, as well high ranking officials from Oman, Saudi Arabia attended the event.

Emmanuel Macron said the inauguration of museum will contribute to the development with Islamic and Arabic world. As part of the event, minister Abulfas Garayev met with his counterpart from UAE Reem Al Kaabi.

Cooperation issues in cultural area between two countries was discussed at the meeting.