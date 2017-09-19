Leyli and Majnun will be premiered at New York Lincoln Center

 Top
    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Leyli and Majnun will be premiered at the New York Lincoln Center.

    Report informs, the presentation will continue on October 26-29.

    Mark Morris Dance Group will take part in the staging. The group will perform Leyli and Majnun to the American audience accompanied by music from the synthesis of Azerbaijan's national and Western musical instruments.

    Musical pieces will be performed by the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, famous singer Alim Gasimov and his daughter, Honored artist Fargana Gasimova along with the "Ipək yolu" (Silk Road) ensemble.

    The garment design belongs to Howard Hockin.

