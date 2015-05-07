Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation attends opening of exhibitions in the framework of 56th Venice Biennale

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 6 in the framework of the 56th Venice Biennale - International Art Exhibition at the Azerbaijan pavilion were opened two exhibitions held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and IDEA (International dialogue in the name of environmental protection). According to the Report, with reference to the press service of the Fund, in a ceremony attended by Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

Venice Biennale is an event which was eagerly awaited by all workers and art lovers. It is considered the most prestigious and representative exhibition and action in the modern art world. The exhibition, which runs until November 22, the pavilions presented dozens of countries. Azerbaijani pavilion is located in one of the most crowded places in the city - the Palace Lezze XIV century in Piazza Santo Stefano. The exhibition, organized by the Azerbaijan pavilion called "Pushing the Limits". The visitors were presented dances accompanied by the Azerbaijani national music.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva greeted the guest and expressed satisfaction with the participation in the 56th Venice Biennale. She touched the significance of the exhibition "Breaking Borders", which presents works by Azerbaijani artists.

"The works exhibited in the pavilion reflects the spirit of the artists who have remained in the shadow of the Soviet regime. Pavilion brings us to an important moment in the history of Azerbaijan, and we seem to hear the voice of artists, which at the time either silenced or not recognized. In 1918, the first time we got an independence, and at that time women were granted the right to vote, they have been elected to parliament. In Azerbaijan, created the first in the Muslim East Opera and Ballet. After that the Soviet period, adding a new layer to our diverse and exciting culture. Today, we can for the first time see some of the great works created during this period. I really believe that, art is timeless is not in step with current trends, it is connected with works created with sincerity and deep thoughts. Azerbaijani artists, even though, that others have tried to stop them, for many years, creating just such a product. Hopefully, getting acquainted with the exhibition, you will hear the voices of these artists, and agree that their art passed the test of time ", said L. Aliyeva.

Noting that the idea of the exhibition «Vita Vitale» Venice is closely linked to nature conservation, the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation mentioned the importance of showing the environmental problems we faced, that's to say, the language of art. She expressed satisfaction that the exhibition organized by the Laboratory IDEA. Informing of the activities led by the IDEA and its ongoing projects, Leyla Aliyeva also spoke about our country taken measures to preserve the ecological balance.

Exhibition curator Simon de Pury said that for him it was an honor to work together with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on this new project. He noted that the works of Azerbaijani artists, who in previous years took part in the exhibitions of "Fly to Baku", held in different countries on the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, are known throughout the world. S.de Pury said that the show "Pushing the Limits" allows you to rediscover works by artists who lived and worked in Azerbaijan in the 60s, 70s and 80s of the last century, but forgotten over time.

The exhibition "Breaking Borders" at the Azerbaijan pavilion for the fifth time to take part in the Venice Biennale - International Exhibition of Art, presents works by seven artists - Ashraf Murad, Javad Mirdzhavadov, Tofig Javadov, Rasim Babayev, Fazil Najafov, Huseyn Haghverdiev and Shamil Najafzadeh. Presented a wide audience through the Venice Biennale, these works reflect the spirit of the freedom-loving artists who remained in the shadow of the repressive Soviet regime of the twentieth century, and their works. While exhibitions of artists who opposed the communist ideology and expresses "rebellious" position, not organized, they could not leave the country. The exhibition "Breaking Borders" demonstrates the invincible spirit and the art world of artists who still remained in the shadows.

The Venice Biennale is a prestigious exhibition in the world of contemporary art. The event creates a great opportunity to discover the works of contemporary art, demonstrate their creativity, meetings with artists and discuss modern trends. Heydar Aliyev Foundation since 2004 implements projects that support contemporary art and the work of young artists. One of them is a project of participation of our country in the Venice Biennale.

Then, within the framework of the Venice Biennale was held the opening of the exhibition «Vita Vitale».

The exhibition, jointly presented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and IDEA, the works of artists from different countries, which expressed concern the fate of the planet. The exhibition includes works by artists from Azerbaijan, USA, Austria, Great Britain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Switzerland and Uzbekistan. Thus, the exhibition presents works by Edward Burtinskaya, Mircea Cantor, Loris Cecchini, Tony Clegg, Laura Ford, Leyla Aliyeva, Aida Mahmudova, Andy Warhol and other famous artists. The exhibition expresses the views of artists struggling with environmental problems. It highlights reflections artists associated with social and environmental issues that define the past, present and future of not only Azerbaijan but also the entire planet. Laboratory IDEA, fully meets the ideas of the exhibition «Vita Vitale», is a space for improvement ambitious and long-term projects aimed at building our future relations with nature. Encouraging ongoing research, this space contributes to a number of important initiatives.

At the 55th Venice Biennale, our country was represented by the works of six artists in the Azerbaijan pavilion "Ornaments". In this event, attended by 89 countries with 44 national pavilions and exhibitions.