Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the exhibit in London

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ A joint exhibition of Azerbaijan`s talented artists Aida Mahmudova and Faig Ahmed has opened in Louise Blouin Foundation in London, Report informs. The exhibition 'Exploring Inward' curated by Farah Piriyeva was organized by Buta Arts Center as part of the 2nd Buta Festival of Azerbaijani Arts.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Director General of Buta Arts Center Nasib Piriyev highlighted the implemented projects of the facility. He also briefed the participants on events to be held as part of the 2nd Buta Festival of Azerbaijani Arts.

Curator of the exhibition Farah Piriyeva highlighted the activities of Aida Mahmudova and Faig Ahmed. She said the works of the Azerbaijani artists caused great interest in the world.

Then, the event participants viewed the exhibition.

The exhibition will last till February 6.



