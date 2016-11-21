Lavash may be included in List of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Addis Ababa will host next meeting of Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO from November 28 to December 2.

Report informs referring to the UNESCO press service, the participants will consider 37 new nominations for inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of popular customs and forms of creativity of mankind: the traditional chants, rituals and holidays.

The upcoming session also will consider the inclusion of Novruz holiday in the list of cultural heritage. The corresponding application has been filed by a group of states - Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey also requested the inclusion of cooking tradition of lavash n the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.