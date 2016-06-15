 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Kyrgyzstan to host international children's forum of CIS countries

    Children from Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will represent their countries

    Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ International Cultural and Educational Children's Forum of the CIS countries will take place on the coast mountain resort of Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan under the auspices of the parliament.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, this information was given by the representative of the press service of the agency.

    "Under the auspices of the Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz Parliament - ed.) the international cultural and educational forum will start its work in the cultural center Ruh Ordo, in Cholpon-Ata on June 18”.

    During the forum, the children from Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will hold presentations of their countries.

    The forum will complete on June 22.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi