​Kyrgyzstan to host international children's forum of CIS countries

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ International Cultural and Educational Children's Forum of the CIS countries will take place on the coast mountain resort of Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan under the auspices of the parliament.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this information was given by the representative of the press service of the agency.

"Under the auspices of the Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz Parliament - ed.) the international cultural and educational forum will start its work in the cultural center Ruh Ordo, in Cholpon-Ata on June 18”.

During the forum, the children from Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will hold presentations of their countries.

The forum will complete on June 22.