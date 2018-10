Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev decided to record a CD of his own songs as a gift to family and friends due to his birthday.

Report informs citing Tengrinews.kz, he recorded 5 songs in Russian.

Recordings were made by Ernist Umetaliev. Almazbek Atambayev also intends to record five of his songs in the Kyrgyz language in August during the holidays.