'Koroghlu' ballet to premiere in Moscow

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Dance Ensemble of Azerbaijan State Philharmonic named after Muslum Magomayev will perform "Mənim Azərbaycanım" (My Azerbaijan) concert in Moscow.

Report informs citing Russian media, the concert will take place at the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall on October 26.

The concert will include premiere of Koroglu ballet. Artistic director and producer is Honored Artist of Russia, famous choreographer Dikalu Muzakayev.

Notably, concert program "Mənim Azərbaycanım" was presented for the first time in the first Baku Shopping Festival opening ceremony and Baku-2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.