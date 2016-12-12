Kiev hosts evening of classical music in memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev

Kiev. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 11, Kiev has played host to classical music concert in memory of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

Ukrainian Bureau of Report informs, the event was held in the Great Hall of the National Music Academy of Ukraine named after P. I. Tchaikovsky and organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine.

The concert attended by Azar Khudiyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine, Rovshan Taghiyev, Chairman of the Assembly of Nationalities of Ukraine and the Joint Congress of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis, Hikmet Javadov, Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Diaspora in Ukraine, Ilham Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Youth in Ukraine's Culture and Information Department, as well diplomats, cultural figures, diaspora representatives.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Ukraine Azar Khudiyev has delivered an opening speech.

"Heydar Aliyev has made an invaluable contribution to the development of Azerbaijani society and the state. I am glad that I had a chance to work with such a great person as Heydar Aliyev. Therefore i was able to pass a unique school life and the school of statehood", A. Khudiyev said.

Before the concert, an agreement was signed on cooperation between the National Music Academy of Ukraine named after P. I. Tchaikovsky and the Azerbaijan State Music Academy.

National Ensemble of soloists "Kyivska kamerata" directed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Yalcin Adigezalov, Honored artist of Azerbaijan, tar player Sahib Pashazade, tar player Andrei Tuchapets, laureate of international competitions Ksenia Bahritdinova (soprano), Ravan Ismayilov (folk singing) performed.