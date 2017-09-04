Karabakh Collection will be presented in Belgium

Paris. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ After its presentation at the Berlin and London fashion weeks, the Karabakh Collection by the Berlin-based young designer Leonie Mergen will come to the heart of Antwerp`s fashion district.

The France bureau of Report News Agency informs, the collection will be presented at Antwerp Fashion Museum on October 25.

With the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan as her inspiration, Leonie released her current collection, a series of pieces inspired by the traditional attire of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region. The ensembles feature patterns reminiscent of the country’s famous tapestries, with signature necklines and sleeved capes making an appearance in both menswear and womenswear clothing.

Azerbaijan’s legacy as a hub on the historical Silk Road and as a leader in horse breeding can be seen in Leonie’s designs, with equestrian-influenced leather accessories and sophisticated silk elements playing an essential role in her collection.