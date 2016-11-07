IV Baku International Theater Conference starts in Baku

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The IV Baku International Theatre Conference titled "Multiculturalism and the Theatre" has today started in Baku.

Report informs, the conference organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Union of Theatre Figures of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, was supported by Baku International Centre for Multiculturalism.

The International Theatre Conference was held in Baku, under the State Program "Azerbaijani theatre in 2009-2019s", approved by the presidential order dated May 18, 2009. The event brought together about 150 theater workers, playwrights and theater leaders of international institutions from 38 countries. One of the aims of the conference is to familiarize the participants with the cultural platform in the country.

Addressing the event, State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs, Academician Kamal Abdulla read a message of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev spoke about the development history of the national theatre. He said that the conference aims at creating a platform for discussing the possibilities of modern theater with the theater professionals from different countries.

“We are proud to hold such an event in Baku. Today, Azerbaijan is also known for its tolerance and multicultural tradition. People of different nationalities living in the country speaks in their language and develop their culture”, the minister stressed.

International Theatre Institute, International Federation of Theatre Studies, International Association of Theatre Critics, International Association of Theatre for Children and Youth, International Puppet Theatre Union, International Association of Musical Theatres are represented at the event.

The conference continued in plenary sessions.

IV Baku International Theatre Conference will run until November 8.