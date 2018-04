Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Israel will host a photo exhibition "Beauty with the eyes of Bakuvians".

Report informs citing the Azerbaijan-Israel Association (AzIz), the exhibition will be held in Afula, September 24.

The exhibition features the works dedicated to Baku by residents of Israeli Afula city: Ninel Shakhova, Lyudmila Litvinskaya, Larisa Shatura, Natalia Kharitonova and Tatyana Rudnik.