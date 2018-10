Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani mugham singer Elshan Mansurov gave a concert in Safed, Israel.

Report informs citing website of the Azerbaijan-Israel International Association Aziz, the concert was held in "Mugham Academy".

In addition, the singer gave master classes in Safed within three days.

Notably, this is the fourth visit of E.Mansurov to Israel.

"Mugham Academy" in Safed was founded by well-known Israeli musician Peres Iliyahu.