 Top
    Close photo mode

    Indonesia plans to open Azerbaijan Cultural Center

    Indonesian ambassador has met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 9 August.REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia plans to open the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

    Report informs citing the Indonesian Embassy to Azerbaijan.

    According to information, Ambassador of Indonesia Husnan Bey Fanani met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov in this regard, relevant discussion was held.

    The embassy said that cultural centers of many countries operate in Jakarta and they would be pleased to help in the opening of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center.

    Notably, Indonesian Cultural Center operates at the Azerbaijan University of Languages. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi