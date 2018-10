Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The next Indian exhibition in Baku will be held from March 27 to April 12. Report informs, the exhibition will take place near Khatai metro station, in "Amay" mall.

Natural silk scarves, furniture, spices, jewelry, natural stones, dresses, sandals, souvenirs, carpets, bags, henna and so will be exhibited.

The game park for children, Indian national dances and music will be organized for the exhibition.