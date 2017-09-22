Icherisheher to host the VII International 'Qız Qalası' Art Festival

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Icherisheher will host "Qız Qalası" VII International Art Festival.

Report informs citing the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve, the festival will be held on September 22-24 on the initiative and special support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, organized by IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union and "Qız Qalası" Art Gallery.

"Qız Qalası" International Art Festival, which started in 2010, held in Baku for five years and once in Cannes, France, will be organized for the 7th time this year.

The festival is traditionally held in the square in front of the Maiden Tower in Icherisheher.

Young Azerbaijani artists Bahruz Kangarli, Javid Ilham, Orkhan Garayev, Rashad Nuri, Vusala Agharzayeva will decorate models of Maiden Tower in different styles and create unique and distinctive works.

Also, the young artists will help the children from Special Boarding Schools No.3 in Khatai district, No.2 in Nizami district, No.1 in Surakhani district as well as of the Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome to decorate the Maiden Tower models.