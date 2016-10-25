Husband of Croatian President visited Gobustan State Reserve

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Jakov Kitarovic, husband of the President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has visited Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve.

Report informs, he was informed that settled since the 8th millennium BC, the area contains more than 600,000 distinct paintings, going as far back as 20,000 years to as recent as 5,000 years ago.

he rock paintings in the Gobustan State Reserve depict a wide range of figures and scenes, including various hunting scenes, war scenes, trading scenes, and individual animals, and people. The Gobustan State Reserve covers more than 1300 acres (530 hectares), and encompasses many distinct sites.

Gobustan was included into the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007.