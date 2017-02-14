 Top
    Close photo mode

    House of Azerbaijan opens in Barcelona

    The event brought together Azerbaijanis living and studying in Catalonia

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony to open the House of Azerbaijan has been held in Barcelona.

    Report informs, an initiative of Azerbaijani Society in Barcelona, the House opened through support of Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Spain.

    The event brought together Azerbaijanis living and studying in Catalonia.

    Addressing the event, chairman of Azerbaijani Society in Barcelona Karim Karimov described the opening of the House of Azerbaijan as an important event.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi