High Representative: UN Alliance of Civilizations proud of cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ “The UN Alliance of Civilizations is proud of cooperation with Azerbaijan. Technologies develop in parallel with the growth and development of the cooperation. Integration sometimes may be misleading. Dialog is very important for achieving peace”.

Report informs, the UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser told at the press conference related to the IV World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue: New Avenues for Human Security, Peace and Sustainable Development” held in Baku.

He noted that sharing common values is of a great importance and promotes the peace: “Strengthened intercultural dialog is mean of rebuffing violent forces. I am aware of Azerbaijan’s role in the world. I see the steps in direction of peace”.