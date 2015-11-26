Heydar Aliyev Foundation to host exhibition of children's handicrafts

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is to organize an exhibition and auction of the talented children's handicrafts, Report informs.

The exhibition will display drawings and other works of the talented children from the Rehabilitation Center of Persons with Down Syndrome, the “Origami” Public Association, the Children's Rehabilitation Center "Gaygi", and also various orphanages and kindergartens of Baku and regions.

About 400 works will be presented at the exhibition.

The means obtained at the auction will go to the charitable purposes for the orphan children and children needing special care.

The purpose of the event held at the initiative of Foundation, consists of support of creativity of the talented children, development of their abilities, representation to the public of the works created by them.