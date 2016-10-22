Heydar Aliyev Center launched solo exhibition of famous photographer

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted opening ceremony of the "Africa-Untamed" solo exhibition of famous photographer Theo Allofs.

Report informs citing the center, addressing the event First Deputy Director of Heydar Aliyev Center Adil Karimli paid attention to the presentation of the next project, supporting development of art. He said that the exhibition of the environment and nature includes 29 photos by Theo Allofs, taken in Africa during the period of 20 years and reflecting richness of the flora and fauna of the continent. Adil Karimli thanked on behalf of Heydar Aliyev Center and the author to everyone who contributed to the organization of the exhibition.

In the event, Theo Allofs shared his impressions on the photos. Emphasizing support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation for organization of the event, Theo Allofs expressed his deep gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the foundation.

Theo Allofs has been awarded many international awards.

A number of works by Theo Allofs dedictaed to the documenting endangered animals and threatened habitats.