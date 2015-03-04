Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibition of works by Leyla Aliyeva and Stephen Webster

Baku.4 March.REPORT.AZ/ An opening ceremony of the Art and Jewelry exhibition was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Report informs.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the exhibition.

The exhibition featured works prepared by the “Stephen Webster” brand created under the motifs of Leyla Aliyeva`s drawings.

The collection was presented by Stephen Webster, the founder and designer of the “Stephen Webster” Company.

Addressing the event, Stephen Webster expressed gratitude to the organizers, and spoke of the history of exhibits: “It is great honor for me that I have cooperated with Leyla Aliyev, whom you all know. The project was launched 4 years ago, during the conversation between me and Ms. Leyla Aliyeva. Then, Ms. Leyla Aliyeva asked me what I thought about the creation of modern art-style jewelries. Later, Azerbaijani journalist asked me what I thought about creation of jewelries reflecting motifs of Azerbaijani art. I have to say that the today`s exhibition is a product of those discussions and conversations.

As you know, the artists work with great passion, reflecting their inner world and create their handicraft. I familiarized with Ms. Leyla Aliyeva`s drawings with great pleasure, and tried to study her way of thinking. So, I combined shades reflected in her works with my 40-year experience and started to create jewelries. Undoubtedly, these jewelries must reflect those shades, reflected in works, but at the same time, must be attractive as jewelry.

Today, you will get familiar with this work, the results of my efforts. I hope you will like jewelries created under Ms. Leyla Aliyeva`s works.”

Then, the attendees familiarized themselves with the exhibits.

The exhibition Art and Jewelry exhibition was organized within the joint project with İtaldizain Group.