"Here Today" exhibition opens in London

Baku. 25 November.REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of the exhibition "Here Today" dedicated to the 50th anniversary of "Red Book" of the International Union for Conservation of Nature was held in London. Report informs referring to the AzerTac, First Lady of Azerbaijan, the president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva stated that the exhibition is a good method to highlight the beauty of all animal species that are endangered and the importance of their protection.

By recalling her visit to Australia to attend a meeting of the World Parks Congress, Leyla Aliyeva noted the importance of the protection of the nature for future generations and spoke about the work carried out in this direction in Azerbaijan.