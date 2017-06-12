Great Britain’s Military Band held musical performance in Baku

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan of military cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Independent Model Military Orchestra of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the British Army Band “The Salamanca Band & Bugles of The Rifles” held a joint musical exhibition performance in the Armed Forces Training and Educational Center on June 12. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Great Britain to Azerbaijan, Ms. Carole Mary Crofts, military attaché Lieutenant-Colonel David Ethell, as well as the military personnel of the Training and Educational Center and the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivansky have watched the orchestras’ performances.

The military orchestras have performed famous contemporary and classical music of Azerbaijani, English and world composers, as well as famous military marches of different countries. During the musical performance, the military orchestras have demonstrated the techniques and methods of reformation while movement.

Within the framework of the visit, concerts and joint musical performances of the British Military Band will also be organized in the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev and at the Fountain Square.