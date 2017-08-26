Gabala today hosts the V International Jam Festival

Gabala. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The V International Jam Festival has today started in Gabala.

Report informs, teams from 22 countries will take part in the event.

President of Azerbaijan National Culinary Center Tahir Amiraslanov noted that those teams represent Turkey, Russia, Lebanon, Great Britain, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Ukraine, Iran, Kazakhstan, Serbia and other states.

According to him, about 35 Azerbaijani regions and enterprises producing jam in an industrial way have joined the festival.

To promote the Azerbaijani culture and national culinary, various types of jam will be prepared by confectioners at the event and displayed to local and foreign guests visiting the region.

The winners of the festival will be awarded at the end of the event.

Notably, the event is organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Gabala Executive Region Executive Power, Azerbaijan National Culinary Center and Azerbaijan National Culinary Association.